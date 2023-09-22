NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — An investigation is underway in North Chicago after a woman was found dead in a car on Friday morning, according to police.

North Chicago police say officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue after residents in the area reportedly heard several gunshots fired just before 6 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers found the woman dead inside of a parked car in her driveway near 11th and Victoria Avenue. Officers say an unknown individual approached the woman on foot and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

According to Lake County Sheriff spokesperson Chris Covelli, the woman had just left a nearby residence before reaching her car.

Police say it is currently unclear what led to the shooting and officers have not yet made any arrests.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is now conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call police.