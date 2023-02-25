GLENVIEW, Ill. — A woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then a semi-truck driver early Saturday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was struck by the hit-and-run driver around 12:50 a.m. near the 46.5-mile marker in the northbound lanes.

The driver left the scene and the driver of a FedEx semi-truck also hit the woman, according to state police.

Troopers found the semi-truck driver on the scene when they arrived.

Illinois State Police said they later arrested the driver who initially hit the woman and left the area.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.

Additional details haven’t been released by state police.