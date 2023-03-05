GLENVIEW, Ill. — A woman is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning at a motel in Glenview, according to police.

Glenview Police Department officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to Motel 6 in the 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue on the report of a person shot.

They arrived and found Aliyaha Frierson, 27, of Chicago, who had been shot, according to a news release. She later died.

Officers also took a person into custody and recovered a firearm, according to the release. Their identity hasn’t been released.

The incident is still being investigated by detectives and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

While the incident is still under investigation, Glenview police said they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-901-6055.