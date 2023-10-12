LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A woman has been charged after authorities allege she coordinated to hide an ATV and lied to investigators following a deadly crash of an acquaintance.

At around 1 a.m. on Feb. 7, Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.

Upon arrival, Glenn Luthardt, 56, was located unresponsive and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

Shortly after the incident, police told the public Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and had a revoked license. He left on an ATV, police said.

At the time, they alleged an acquaintance, identified Thursday as Samantha Jacobson, 45, of Crystal Lake, had the ATV removed off of Luthhardt so it didn’t look like he was driving.

Police allege Jacobson coordinated to remove the ATV and other evidence. She allegedly told police she happened to come across Luthardt laying in the roadway.

Jacobson has been charged with two counts of obstructing justice. She was released pending trial on Wednesday and her next court date is on Nov. 7.