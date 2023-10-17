NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck and killed after attempting to cross the tracks at a north suburban train station, North Chicago police said Tuesday.
According to police, around 9 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the North Chicago Metra Station at 1633 Lakeside Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
Christina Egidi, 57, of Grayslake was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the tracks when she was struck by an express train she had mistaken for a train stopping at the station.
The incident remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.