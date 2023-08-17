WILMETTE, Ill. — The Wilmette Public Library has been evacuated following an apparant bomb threat that prompted the response of the area police department, village officials said.

Wilmette Police was made aware of the bomb threat around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a post by the Village of Wilmette.

The building has since been safely cleared and the library will remain closed for the day.

The Cook County explosives team is assisting the Wilmette Police in the search of the facility.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Park Avenue from Wilmette Avenue to Central Avenue is closed. Locals are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN News for updates.