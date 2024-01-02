MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A strange odor throughout the north and northwest suburbs stems from an incident in Iowa, authorities in McHenry County said Tuesday.

According to an alert from McHenry Police, the smell poses no threat to the public.

“McHenry PD is aware of a natural gas odor in the area,” the department said. “There is no gas leak in our area, and there is no danger to residents. Due to wind speed/direction/temperature, the odor is traveling to us from Iowa. There is no need to call 911 to report the odor as there is no leak in our stars and no threat to the community.”

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed the natural gas-like odor likely originated during the maintenance of equipment in Cedar County, Iowa.

WGN News received several complaints from viewers about the smell. At this time, however, the cause of the odor is unknown.

A WGN News crew is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.