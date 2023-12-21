LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A Waukegan man has been charged with driving under the influence and two separate felonies after injuring a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy in Lake Forest early Thursday morning. The crash occurred while the deputy was stationed at a traffic control post during the investigation of another crash that resulted in two serious injuries.

The series of crashes began late Wednesday night in the area of Route 41 and Route 60. Lake Forest Police Department officers responded to the area for a traffic crash with serious injuries. A preliminary investigation determined a silver 2022 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Rte. 41 at a high rate of speed.

According to police, after crossing Rte. 60, the driver of the Explorer veered into the traffic control devices at the intersection for unknown reasons, causing extensive damage to the poles. At some point during the crash, police say, two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. Police say alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash.

The names of the two people seriously injured have not been released due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, police say.

Meanwhile, while LFPD and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) were investigating the initial crash, police say that at approximately 1:12 a.m. Thursday, a red 2015 GMC SUV, traveling southbound on Rte. 41 at Deerpath Road, struck a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Deputy’s squad car while the deputy was inside.

The deputy sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a Lake Forest hospital. LFPD and MCAT responded to the scene, and police determined the GMC was driven by Aaron Buckley, 22, of Waukegan.

Officers determined Buckley was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI-alcohol. He faces five total charges, including two felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated DUI with no insurance.

Buckley will be transported to the Lake County Jail on Thursday and will have an initial court appearance.