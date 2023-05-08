WAUKEGAN — A Waukegan High School volleyball coach was shot and killed over the weekend.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was killed in a shooting on 10th Street and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Investigators found several shell casings on the street near a white sedan.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released and it is unknown if anyone is in custody.

The school sent out the following email Monday to its community confirming Collazo’s death, saying, in part:

It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo. Ms. Collazo worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance’s Working On Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School.

According to the district’s spokesperson, Collazo coached the boys volleyball team and graduated from the high school in 2018. In addition, she was a counselor for a Chicago-based program called “Working On Womanhood” and counseled and mentored girls at Waukegan Smith Middle School.

Counselors will be available for students and staff at Waukegan High School’s Washington and Brookside campuses, as well as Smith Middle School Monday, according to the school’s statement.