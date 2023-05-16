NORTHBROOK, Ill. — It may be one of the coolest and most heartfelt “promposals” you’ll see all year.

This past weekend, at the end of the Northbrook Park District ice show, Glenbrook North High School student Maddie surprised her longtime friend, Nicholas, with a sign that read, “Will you go to prom with me?”

Nicholas, who graduated from Glenbrook South, yelled out a big ‘Yes’ in front of a cheering crowd.

Maddie and Nicholas, who both have Down syndrome, have been friends for a decade.

Their prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 20.