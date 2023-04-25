BEACH PARK, Ill. — A warrant has been issued for a driver accused of killing an elderly man last year in Beach Park while drag racing.

On Oct. 10, 2022, authorities responded to the area of Sheridan and Howard on the report of a crash with injuries.

Police believe Tabios Day, 32, of Waukegan, was drag racing another driver just prior to the crash. A Toyota Prius, driven by Peter Kliora, 78, of Beach Park, was making a left turn from Howard onto Sheridan when it was struck in the intersection by an Infiniti M35.

Police allege Day was drag racing at speeds near 100 miles per hour in the M35 against another vehicle just prior to the crash.

Last Wednesday, Day was indicted by a grand jury for the following charges; reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm and aggravated street racing.

Day is not in custody at this time and his bond has been set at $350,000.