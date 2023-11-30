GURNEE, Ill. — Police bodycam video captured the moment a Gurnee officer pulled the victim of a crash from a burning vehicle.

Officer Kassandra Canadzic’s patrol car was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver on November 9. The officer went to check on the occupants inside the other vehicle, when it caught fire due to the collision.

Canadzic was able to rescue the unresponsive female driver from the front seat of the burning vehicle, with the help of a bystander that helped carry the driver to safety. With swift actions, she ensured the well-being of the passengers and cautioned others to stay clear of the escalating danger.

The Gurnee Village Board will honor Canadzic with the “Life Saving Award” at its meeting on Monday.