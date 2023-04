LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A suburban bakery that had planned to close its doors on Friday will remain open after all.

Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills posted on Facebook that customers have made it clear they want the business to keep going.

A GoFundMe page started by a customer has raised more than $23,000.

The bakery had planned to close due to attacks of vandalism and harassment after the bakery announced plans to host a drag show.