DEERFIELD, Ill. — People in the Northern Suburbs are pushing back against a proposed industrial development in their neighborhood.

Bridge Industrial has proposed a plan to turn the Baxter International Headquarters into industrial facilities totaling more than a million square feet. Next door to the Thorngate subdivision in Riverwoods.

A development neighbors say would not only impact people Deerfield but also Riverwoods and Northbrook.

“When we bought in this community we were all aware we were buying with corporate America surrounding us – Baxter, Discover, Horizon,” Barbara Raff of Thorngate Homeowners Association President said.

“None of us knew an industrial warehouse equalizing 17 football fields would be built across the street from us, sharing the same stoplight that we use.”

Neighbors just found out about this plan just two weeks ago. They say this industrial complex would sit across the street from the largest subdivision in Riverwoods – and they’re worried about truck traffic, noise and air pollution.

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to try to stop this development.

“If you look at the names of the communities we live in, River-woods and Deer-field, it’s a beautiful community,” Caron Blitz of Riverwoods said.

Part of the plan also includes a recreational center on the site which the Deerfield Park District has expressed interest in leasing.

The Deerfield board meeting has been postponed to Thursday, May 11. A time is still unknown.