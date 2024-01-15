LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — The frigid temperatures that have descended upon Chicagoland forced a fairly new Mediterranean restaurant in the north suburbs to shut its doors Monday due to a broken pipe.

Owner Yunis Abdallah says it was in the early-morning hours Monday that his landlord alerted him to a ruptured pipe in the building where he runs his restaurant, Pita Bowl, at 6699 Lincoln Ave. in Lincolnwood.

Water covered the dining room floor and gushed out the front door. Fortunately, there were only a few inches of water, most of it cleaned up by later Monday morning.

Lincolnwood Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Graham said the subzero weather conditions were the culprit for the pipe break.

“These temperatures can wreck havoc with pipes in any kind of residential or commercial building,” Graham said.

Pita Bowl is a Mediterranean restaurant that’s only been open since November. So this is Abdallah’s first winter in business and the first time he’s experienced a pipe rupture firsthand.

“It’s just pain,” Abdallah said. “It’s not expected. You just want to come to a regular day to open up your own business. We started getting customers, because we make really good stuff.

“We were just waiting for them, but we get that cold, and you see all the problems, like pipe problems.”

However, Abdallah says Pita Bowl didn’t sustain much damage from the pipe burst, so he hopes to open again Tuesday.