BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A 4-year-old labradoodle recently became Buffalo Grove’s police department’s first therapy dog.

And within just a few weeks of his arrival, Grady has become top dog.

“Our other police dog is there to get the bad guys. Grady is there for the good guys,” Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Brian Spolar said.

Grady has been trained to bring comfort and a smile to those in need. As if he knows, when he dons the vest it’s time to put out the ‘feel good’.

When he isn’t making the rounds at the station, he’s heading off to school visits, library read alongs and pretty much any place in need of a comfort and wagging tail.

It is all in a day’s work, for a dog hired to bring smiles.