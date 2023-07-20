CARY, Ill. — A man who worked in the attendance office of a suburban middle school is facing multiple charges relating to a child pornography investigation.

According to Algonquin police, Donald Peters was arrested on Tuesday after executing a search warrant was executed at his residence in Cary. Peters is a longtime employee of the Community

Unit School District 300 and may have solicited students for their social media accounts, police said.

“District 300 can confirm Donald Peters’ employment at Westfield Community School,” a spokesperson said to WGN News. “Mr. Peters has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide further comment at this time.”

Peters was charged with 10 offenses, including:

Child pornography – reproduce or distribute video

Child pornography – solicits another to provide

Intimidation – physical harm

Intimidation – expose to hatred, contempt or ridicule

Child pornography – possess visual reproduction

Cyberstalking – suffer emotional distress

Cyberstalking – cause fear for safety

Electronic harassment – obscene message

Electronic harassment – make threat

Disorderly conduct – breach of peace

Peters was issued a $250,000 bond and posted the 10% required to be released.