BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man died early Monday due to punching the window of a bar after getting kicked out.

At around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road, located in Beach Park, on the report of a injured person.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Jonathan Banks, 32, of Chicago, got into a verbal altercation with another person at the bar and was escorted out by security.

After being escorted outside, authorities said Banks punched his fist through a window of the bar.

He sustained a severe laceration to his arm and was transported to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition.

Banks died at the hospital. The coroner’s office ruled his death was self-inflicted by sharp force injuries.