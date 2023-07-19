BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man died early Monday due to punching the window of a bar after getting kicked out.
At around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road, located in Beach Park, on the report of a injured person.
Following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe Jonathan Banks, 32, of Chicago, got into a verbal altercation with another person at the bar and was escorted out by security.
After being escorted outside, authorities said Banks punched his fist through a window of the bar.
He sustained a severe laceration to his arm and was transported to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition.
Banks died at the hospital. The coroner’s office ruled his death was self-inflicted by sharp force injuries.