MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A suburban man is facing multiple DUI charges after an elderly woman was struck and killed Sunday night in Morton Grove.

At around 8:05 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 9200 block of North Harlem Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police believe a 72-year-old woman, later identified as Bernardita Libot, of Glenview, was in the roadway when she was struck by a 2018 Cadillac sedan driving southbound. Libot was pronounced dead around two hours later.

The driver, Christopher Harrington, 63, of Elmwood Park, was allegedly under the influence at the time, police said.

Harrington was charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI and driver to exercise due care.

He is due in bond court on Wednesday.