LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged after striking two horses and then allegedly driving away from the scene.

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the 18400 block of West Casey Road in unincorporated Grayslake on the report of two dead horses in the road.

Police at the scene noted that the horses were struck by a Nissan pickup truck, which had parts left behind, that fled the scene.

A short time later, police said a Park City officer discovered a man, later determined to be Nabor Carrillo, 56, of Park City, removing items from a damaged Nissan Frontier.

Carrillo was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

He was charged with driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Following an investigation, police determined four horses escaped from an enclosed farm in the area. The other two horses were located and safely returned.