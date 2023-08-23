LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Porche amid a theft spree.

On Monday at around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a theft call in Ingleside of the 1962 Porsche, which is worth approximately $200,000.

Following a preliminary investigation, police allege Chris Nelson, 34, of unincorporated Lake Villa, began the spree by steeling a small minibike.

Police said Nelson drove the minibike to a restaurant in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Fox Lake, where he then allegedly stole a golf cart.

Nelson is accused of driving the golf cart to a residence in the 28300 block of Brandenburg Road, located in Ingleside, and then stealing a four-wheeler there.

After riding around on the four-wheeler for “a bit,” police allege he returned to the same address to steal the Porche.

Police said Nelson drove the Porche to a business in Wauconda, where he left it behind the business and allegedly stole another vehicle.

Following a countywide alert being issued for his arrest, Nelson was apprehended in Wauconda.

He has been charged with theft over $100,000 and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.