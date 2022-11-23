LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A 61-year-old man has been charged after allegedly attempting to meet up with undercover detectives posing as a minor girl.

Police allege during November, Julio Rojas, of Round Lake Heights, began communicating online with undercover detectives, posing as a girl under the age of 15.

Rojas told police he was in the area on a “business trip,” but wanted to meet with the “child” for sex, detectives allege.

He was arrested by undercover detectives Tuesday at a location in Lake County.

Rojas is being held on $200,000 bail and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.