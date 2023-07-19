CARY, Ill. — A suburban man is facing ten charges relating to a child pornography investigation.

On Tuesday, Algonquin police arrested Donald Peters after executing a search warrant at his residence in Cary.

He was charged with the following offenses.

  • Child pornography – reproduce or distribute video
  • Child pornography – solicits another to provide
  • Intimidation – physical harm
  • Intimidation – expose to hatred, contempt or ridicule
  • Child pornography – possess visual reproduction
  • Cyberstalking – suffer emotional distress
  • Cyberstalking – cause fear for safety
  • Electronic harassment – obscene message
  • Electronic harassment – make threat
  • Disorderly conduct – breach of peace

Peters faced a $250,000 bond and posted ten percent to be released.

No other details have been provided at this time.