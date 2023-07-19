CARY, Ill. — A suburban man is facing ten charges relating to a child pornography investigation.
On Tuesday, Algonquin police arrested Donald Peters after executing a search warrant at his residence in Cary.
He was charged with the following offenses.
- Child pornography – reproduce or distribute video
- Child pornography – solicits another to provide
- Intimidation – physical harm
- Intimidation – expose to hatred, contempt or ridicule
- Child pornography – possess visual reproduction
- Cyberstalking – suffer emotional distress
- Cyberstalking – cause fear for safety
- Electronic harassment – obscene message
- Electronic harassment – make threat
- Disorderly conduct – breach of peace
Peters faced a $250,000 bond and posted ten percent to be released.
No other details have been provided at this time.