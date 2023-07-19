CARY, Ill. — A suburban man is facing ten charges relating to a child pornography investigation.

On Tuesday, Algonquin police arrested Donald Peters after executing a search warrant at his residence in Cary.

He was charged with the following offenses.

Child pornography – reproduce or distribute video

Child pornography – solicits another to provide

Intimidation – physical harm

Intimidation – expose to hatred, contempt or ridicule

Child pornography – possess visual reproduction

Cyberstalking – suffer emotional distress

Cyberstalking – cause fear for safety

Electronic harassment – obscene message

Electronic harassment – make threat

Disorderly conduct – breach of peace

Peters faced a $250,000 bond and posted ten percent to be released.

No other details have been provided at this time.