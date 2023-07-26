LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested after allegedly setting fires in his employer’s parking lot in an attempt to get a further explanation on his termination.

On Tuesday at around 11:50 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire at an automotive business in the 25500 block of Route 173 in unincorporated Antioch. A 911 caller told authorities it appeared a person was intentionally starting fires in the parking lot.

At the scene, deputies located Jonathan Tracy, 31, of Fox Grove, after he allegedly set fire to a motorcycle parked outside of the business.

Police said Tracy appeared irate and was shouting that he wanted to speak to his former boss.

It was determined Tracey was fired from the business earlier in the day. Police believe Tracy allegedly began setting fire to items in the parking lot in an attempt to lure his former boss outside.

Tracy told police he wanted a further explanation on to why he was fired. Police said he was using gasoline and oil in an attempt to spread the fire.

Tracy was arrested and charged with arson.