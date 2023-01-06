DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident.

Miguel Valdez of Desplaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the incident that took place Thursday night.

According to the police, a 25-year-old man and the three individuals were reportedly in a gang-related dispute near the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:00 p.m. that left the man getting shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered two firearms from the incident.

The individuals remain in custody while police investigate appropriate charges.