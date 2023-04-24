LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man accused of a home invasion allegedly punched a Lake County K9 before being bitten and arrested.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 36200 block of North Old Creek Court, located in unincorporated Gurnee, for a possible home invasion.

A 911 caller told authorities he was on FaceTime with a 36-year-old woman. While speaking to her, a man appeared in the video behind the woman. Police said she then screamed and the FaceTime call disconnected.

Authorities arrived to the home and located the woman, who had been battered. Police believe a former acquaintance of the woman, Joshua Simmons, 34, of Dublin, Georgia, allegedly forced entry and struck her in the face and neck after taking her phone.

Simmons allegedly fled on foot when police arrived and he was found in a three-seasons room of another home after a one-mile track with police K9 Dax, authorities said.

K9 Dax

Police said Simmons refused to surrender and K9 Dax was deployed to try to take him into custody. Simmons allegedly punched Dax and then he was bitten on the arm and taken into custody.

He was charged with home invasion, two counts of domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence, striking a police K9 and resisting arrest.

Simmons was transported to an area hospital for the dog bite and the woman declined medical treatment at the scene.