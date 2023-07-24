ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A suburban fire department is warning residents of a sofa recall following a fire last week.

Ashley Furniture is recalling its “Party Time” loveseat, recliner and sofa. They were manufactured between Nov. 2018 and March 2023.

On July 18, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to a fire involving the sofa, prompting them to warn residents on social media.

The company said the recliners’ cupholder can overheat due to LED lighting. Ashley said users need to unplug the electrical cord immediately.

Model numbers for the affected products are below.

Sofa — 3700315 (black), 3700315C (black), 3700415 (white), 3700415C (white)

Loveseat — 3700318 (black), 3700318C (black), 3700418 (white), 3700418C (white)

Recliner — 3700313 (black), 3700313C (black), 3700413 (white), 3700413C (white

The recall hotline is 866-482-2893