ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old man from Deerfield died over the weekend following a scooter accident at the University of Michigan.

On Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Oakland Avenue and Hill Street on the report of a crash involving a vehicle and scooter.

Officers at the scene located Seth Sugar, 21, of Deerfield, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital the following day.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe Sugar was traveling eastbound on Hill Street on a battery-operated motorized scooter. At some point, Sugar crossed the center line and collided head-on with a sedan, driven by a 77-year-old Ann Arbor residents.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Sugar was a student at the University of Michigan.