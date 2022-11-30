BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Five family members found dead in a north suburban murder-suicide were identified Thursday and a cause of death was released for four of them.

At around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove, officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according to the village.

When officers went inside, they found five family members who were dead, according to the village.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, authorities identified the victims as Vera Kisliak, 36, Lillia Kisliak, 67, Vivian Kisliak, 6, Amilia Kisliak, 4, and Andrei Kisaliak, 39.

Police said the incident was domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.

During the press conference, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said four of the five autopsies have been completed at this time. Of the four, the cause of death was sharped force injuries.

One animal was also found deceased.

Police did not comment if a weapon was recovered and who they believe was directly responsible, citing integrity of the investigation.

Neighbors told WGN a husband, wife and two elementary-aged children lived at the home.

Court records indicate wife Vera had an order of protection against her husband Andrei.

A neighbor, Michelle, said the family moved into the home about four years ago.

“We would see the kids playing about,” Michelle said. “They would have friends and family gatherings. Nothing too out of the ordinary so it’s a big shock to have all this occurring, especially during this time of the year.”

Michelle said she did notice police activity at the house over the past couple of months.

“It’s never something you want to delve into, but things like that you notice,” Michelle said.

District 96 said in a statement that Vivian was a current student at Ivy Hall Elementary School. Their statement is below.

“Today, December 1st, the Lake County Coroner’s Office positively identified two children as being among those who lost their lives in a recent domestic tragedy.

It is with very heavy hearts that we report that one of those children ~ 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak ~ was a current D96 student at Ivy Hall Elementary School. The other child was her younger sibling, 4-year-old Amilia. Both girls were known to be happy and cheerful children.

Our hearts go out to all who knew them.

Administrators describe Vivian as “a happy, cheerful kid who enjoyed coming to school. She loved unicorns and dancing.”

Counseling services are being made available to staff and students who feel the need to avail themselves of these services. The parents of Ivy Hall students have also been contacted, to give them the opportunity to share the news first with their children, and additional grief support is being made available to students and staff.

We are here as your educational team to provide any support and care you may need. Additional resources are included at the end of this email should you need assistance in speaking with your children. Please contact us if you or your child needs assistance.

Thank you for being a community of support.“

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, according to the village.