NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Police in Northbrook responded to Glenbrook North High School after receiving a “swatting call,” though the threat was deemed false. The school has since resumed its normal activities.

Glenbrook High Schools District 225 announced on social media Monday that the school was under a suspended schedule.

The suspended schedule was lifted after the ‘all clear’ was given by Northbrook police.

Last month, several Illinois counties were targeted with swatting calls, with Illinois State Police investigating nearly two dozen in one day alone. All threats were unfounded.

The “swatting call” response comes days after classes were canceled at Glenbrook South High School on Friday following a fire the day prior. No one was injured.