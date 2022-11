LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Police reportedly found partial skeletal remains at a building in Libertyville and additional human remains in a nearby wooden area Saturday morning.

Police responding to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. after it was reported that partial skeletal remains were discovered.

According to police, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

This incident is being investigated and is developing.