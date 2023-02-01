ZION, Ill — Extra police will be on hand Wednesday at a north suburban high school after shots were fired during a basketball game.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the school’s parking lot during a game between Waukegan and Zion-Benton Township High School.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but a couple of vehicles did have some damage.

The high school sent an email to parents Tuesday night and used social media to explain what happened.

In a Facebook post, the school said classes would resume as normal with extra police on hand. Emotional support services will also be available.

A parent, who says he was in the parking lot at the time, posted on Facebook that he saw a teenager get out of a silver car, pull out a handgun with an extended clip and open fire.

No one is in custody. Police have not provided any more information.

This is not the first time violence broke out during a game between the rivals. Back in 2020, a brawl broke out a basketball game between the two schools. That game took place in Waukegan.