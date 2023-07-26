LAKE BLUFF, Ill. — Cleanup continues in the north shore community of Lake Bluff after a storm ripped through Wednesday morning.

Lake Bluff residents are picking up debris and any damage that may have been left in their yards following the Wednesday morning storm.

Public works crews and tree service companies are also in the area helping to break down bigger trees that fell during the storm.

Hours after the storm rolled through, some remain without power, but ComEd crews are working to restore power.

Neighbors are in good spirits despite being without power on this warm day.

No injuries have been reported following the Wednesday morning storm.