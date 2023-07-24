MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Rescue efforts are underway after a Mount Prospect man went missing after jumping off a boat to take a swim in Lake Catherine.

The 52-year-old man from Mount Prospect jumped off his son’s pontoon boat Saturday to swim in Lake Catherine. He briefly resurfaced then went underwater and was not seen again.

The water in the area is reported of being about 30 feet deep. Officials are using sonar scans of the lake to try to find him.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recovered.