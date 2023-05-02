CHICAGO — The Morton Grove Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Sofie Igunbor was last seen on the 8500 block of Ferris Avenue in Morton Grove around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Igunbor has been described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds, with highlighted braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Igunbor’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200 or email tipshotline@mortongroveil.org.