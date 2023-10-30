LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A search is underway for a man who deputies say went missing while hunting near Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a 60-year-old man who went missing after he set out to go hunting in the area on Monday morning and has not been heard from since.

Deputies say the missing man’s boat and property were located at his duck blind, but authorities have not been able to make contact with him.

Crews are now searching around the lake and in a marshy area surrounding the lake.

Authorities have not yet identified the missing man.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.