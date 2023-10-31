LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The search for a man who deputies say went missing while hunting near Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa resumed Tuesday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a 60-year-old man, identified as Patrick R. Serzynski. Authorities said that Serzynski went missing Monday after he set out to go hunting in the area.

He was last heard from around 10 a.m. when he was hunting on Fourth Lake from his duck blind, deputies added.

Serzynski’s boat and property were recovered at his duck blind.

Crews searched around the lake before efforts were suspended Monday night.

