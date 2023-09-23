BEACH PARK, Ill. — Authorities are investigating after three passengers attempted to carjack their ride-share driver in Beach Park overnight.

According to detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene in the 10100 block of West Talmadge Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that the 40-year-old victim, a ride-share driver, was called to pick up three passengers in an unknown location. According to detectives, the driver picked them up and after arriving at their destination he was attacked by the three passengers who attempted to steal his car.

Detectives say the victim fought back, began yelling and was honking the car’s horn, but while attempting to fight back, the victim was hit in the head and the three offenders allegedly stole his phone. Following the attack, the three fled the scene on foot.

Police say a canine unit was brought in to try and track down the three individuals, but officers were unsuccessful in their search. However, police did locate the victim’s stolen phone on the side of the road about three miles away from the scene.

Authorities say an investigation into the attempted carjacking continues and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222. Tips can be submitted anonymously.