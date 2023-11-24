SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Thursday may have been a day for giving thanks but for thousands, the day after is when shoppers dedicate to their holiday spending.

Retailers are hoping for a holiday surprise in consumer spending this season, with economic forecasters wondering where sales will end up this year.

Black Friday is usually the center piece of holiday shopping but not so much as more stores advertise deals earlier.

“Historically we think of Black Friday as a start, but most experts say it’s the first of November. In the last few shopping years, it’s beginning earlier and earlier. However, Black Friday day after Thanksgiving is still the largest shopping day of the year,” John Talbott from Indiana University Kelley School of Business said.

The National Retail Federation which tracks shopping trends, says consumers will spend more than $960 billion dollars in November and December — more than 3 to 4 percent from 2022.

It will also be the slowest pace in the past five years.

Regardless of the predicted increase over last year, dozens of companies from luxury brands to big box stores ae trying to scale down their expectations. Reuters reports CEOs of some huge brands have warned investors to consumer demand has been difficult to read. It says people have been spending but on travel and going out to eat.

Many stores will be open early Friday morning for people to get door buster deals. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg opens at 6 a.m. but people are allowed to enter the mall before then.