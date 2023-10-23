MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The remains of a suburban U.S. Army soldier who was killed during a World War II battle will be buried on Friday.

Pfc. John Gordon, a Winnetka native, was killed in action during the Battle of Reipertswiller in France in January 1945. He was just 32 years old.

That day, his company, Company G, was subjected to a German counterattack after it had been cut off from allied forces the day before.

By Jan. 20, all of the men from Company G had been killed or captured — and American forces were unable to recover Gordon’s body.

Last summer, Gordon’s remains were accounted for.

His remains will be buried Friday at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.