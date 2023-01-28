LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday.

On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office later found more remains in a nearby wooded area.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the remains were identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54 of Chicago, according to the coroner’s office. The woman had an alias of Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. She is originally from Mexico.

An autopsy on Nov. 21 found Jimenez-Hernandez died of asphyxia, according to the coroner’s office.

Foul play wasn’t a factor in her death, Libertyville police said after an “intensive” investigation.

Additional details haven’t been released.