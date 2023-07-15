LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A prisoner was arrested after escaping police custody while being taken to jail Saturday. But before being arrested, he was able to carjack two vehicles and lead police on a chase all the way to Wisconsin.

According to the Park Ridge Police Department, two officers were taking a male prisoner who was wanted on a Lake County warrant to the Lake County Jail.

At around 2:38 p.m., the male prisoner slipped his handcuffs in the back of a Park Ridge squad car and when the officers pulled over on the shoulder of northbound I-294, the offender broke free, despite being tasered in the process.

The prisoner then jumped the concrete barrier in the middle of I-294, and ran into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of the highway. He then forced a driver out of a maroon-colored Ford van that had stopped on the highway, and drove off.

At around 3:19 p.m., police said the escaped prisoner was in the area of Lake Cook Road and Caribou Crossing in Northbrook, Illinois, where he exited the Ford van and stole a white Chevrolet Camaro by force from its owner.

Thanks to the Camaro’s On-Star locator service, police found the vehicle in the area of I-94 in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin State Police (WSP) then located and stopped the Camaro before arresting the escaped prisoner and taking him back into police custody.

According to Park Ridge PD, this investigation remains active and more information will be released in the future.