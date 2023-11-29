LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A woman’s body was found on the side of a road Wednesday morning in Old Mill Creek and police believe she was killed.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hunt Club Road, south of Route 173, on the report of a possible body on the side of the road at around 7 a.m.

Police located the body of a woman on the east shoulder of the roadway. Following a preliminary investigation, deputies believe the woman was killed and her body was dumped during the early morning.

The woman has not been identified at this time and a cause and manner of death are currently unknown.

No one is in custody.