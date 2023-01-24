EVANSTON, Ill. — A woman fought off an attempted kidnapping Monday afternoon in Evanston.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

Approximately 20 minutes earlier, an 18-year-old woman told police she was talking in the same block on her way to work.

While she was walking, the woman observed a small newer gray 4-door vehicle driving towards her. It parked across the street and two male suspects exited.

Police said they grabbed and picked up the 18-year-old. She was able to fight off and free herself from them and fled to her place of employment.

Police said one suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask. The second suspect was in all black clothing, including a black hoodie and black ski mask.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-866-5040.