LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs.

At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.

Upon arrival, Glenn Luthardt, 56, was located unresponsive and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and had a revoked license.

Police said he left the bar on his ATV and was thrown from it while crossing Grass Lake Road onto Lake Shore Drive. The ATV landed on top of him, police said.

An acquaintance who was following Luthardt home was able to remove the ATV from his body and called for help from additional acquaintances.

“Knowing Luthardt was likely under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license, the acquaintances removed Luthardt’s ATV from the scene, so there was no evidence he was driving,” police said.

The ATV was located several hours later in the backyard of a home approximately a half mile from the scene.

Police said criminal charges are possible.