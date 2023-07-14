3 people - ages 18, 17 and 14 - taken into police custody

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people attacked a Six Flags in Gurnee worker after the ride operator accidentally bumped one of the roller coaster passengers, police say.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8, around 9:50 p.m. on a roller coaster ride platform.

According to police, upon the accidental contact, the passenger and their friends became irate and angrily charged toward the ride operator, hitting and throwing objects at him.

The group then left the park when security and Gurnee officers were notified of the incident.

As a result of the incident, 18-year-old Adrian Ortiz, of Chicago, was taken into custody and charged with mob action and battery.

A 14-year-old girl from Chicago and a 17-year-old girl from Skokie were also taken into custody. Each was referred to juvenile court for mob action and battery.

The 19-year-old ride operator was treated at the park for minor injuries.