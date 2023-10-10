LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An Ohio man was arrested Monday after traveling to the northern suburbs to allegedly meet a 14-year-old girl, who was really an undercover detective, after chatting online.

Zachary Clemens, 38, of Dublin, Ohio, is facing five charges after chatting with the detective online for several weeks, police said.

Police said the detective was posing as a 14-year-old girl and Clemens allegedly sent nude photos of himself.

He additionally created a plan to drive over 300 miles to the area for sex with the “girl,” police allege.

On Monday, police allege he drove to Lake County to meet the “girl.”

Clemens was arrested and transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. When arrested, detectives discovered he allegedly possessed a small amount of cocaine.

He has been charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.