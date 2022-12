NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning.

Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery.

Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded money by brandishing a gun.

The suspects then fled with an unknown amount of currency.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI and Northbrook police. Anyone with information can call 312-421-6700.