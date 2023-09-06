LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday night in the northern suburbs after police said he was weaving in and out of traffic.

At around 5 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 21, south of Casey Road, in unincorporated Libertyville, for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police found the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old man from Lake Villa, suffering from critical injuries at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling at a high-rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic prior to colliding with a Hyundai SUV on Route 21.

The man was thrown into the guardrail and was then transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.