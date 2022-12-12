EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning.

Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m. Saturday.

The manner and cause of death is pending the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office’s toxicology report.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, Evanston PD encourages you to contact their detective bureau over the phone at (847) 866-5040, or via text message to CRIMES (274637) and begin the message with ‘EPDTIP’.